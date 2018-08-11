The Taste of the Danforth is the second largest street festival in North America. It may snag first overall after this weekend. Huge crowds are expected to show up as a sign of strength, after the mass shooting that killed two young people.

More than three weeks ago, the Danforth was in stunned silence, not anymore, the makeshift memorial has moved to a church two blocks away. All the items that were a part of the original memorial have been brought here, whether it’s stuffed animals, candles or flowers. There’s a barricade so people feel extra safe as they pay their respects. For some, the pain hasn’t gone away

What also won’t go away, are the people expected to attend the 25th annual Taste of the Danforth. The crowds are expected to surpass the 1,600,000 person average.

The festival’s organizer has noticed that the recent tragedy has stoked people’s fond memories of this vibrant neighbourhood and the proof is on the pavement.

Security will naturally be increased but most here say they feel safe regardless.

25 years ago, the festival celebrated everything Greek, now, the taste of the Danforth is more the taste of Toronto.

Nothing will ever get in it’s way.

There’s always an opening ceremony that takes place the Friday of the taste, but this time around a memorial will precede it in honour of 18 year old Reece Fallon and 10 year old Julianna Kozis.