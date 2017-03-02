Table 19 is a comedy film written and directed by Jeffrey Blitz (The Office, Spellbound). It stars an ensemble cast including Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Lisa Kudrow, Stephen Merchant, Tony Revolori, Wyatt Russell, and Amanda Crew.

Ex-maid of honor Eloise (Kendrick) – having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text – decides to hold her head up high and attend her oldest friend’s wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the ‘random’ table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets (but not before sending something nice off the registry). As everyone’s secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19. Friendships – and even a little romance – can happen under the most unlikely circumstances.

“In the movie, people consistently say the wrong thing, in funny or provocative ways,” says Blitz. “Part of the fun is discovering that the assumptions we make about the characters are totally off base. As the day goes on, the people at the table share more of their honest selves. As they each start to open up, they discover that the things they were hiding from each other don’t actually need to be hidden. They are all revealed to be something quite different — and much more complicated — than they initially appear.”

Table 19 is rated 14A.