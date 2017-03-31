T2 Trainspotting is the sequel to the 1996 film Trainspotting, with Danny Boyle (Steve Jobs, 127 Hours) returning to the director’s chair. The film reunites the original cast featuring Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, and Robert Carlyle.

First there was an opportunity……then there was a betrayal. Twenty years have gone by. Much has changed, but just as much remains the same. Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) returns to the only place he can ever call home. They are waiting for him: Spud, Sick Boy, and Begbie. Other old friends are waiting too: sorrow, loss, joy, vengeance, hatred, friendship, love, longing, fear, regret, diamorphine, self–destruction and mortal danger, they are all lined up to welcome him, ready to join the dance.

“The delay wasn’t exactly deliberate — we’ve been talking about doing another one for years,” confesses Boyle. “But, actually, it’s what gives the film a raison d’etre. When you put the actors side by side with how they looked 20 years ago, it’s very brutal. We looked at it ten years ago and the actors didn’t look that different. I used to joke with them that they must moisturise all the time! But 20 years is a long time and you can feel it. The guys dealt really well with how they look now and how that they were going to be compared to how they looked previously. It was honest. They weren’t shy about owning up to where they are now, and that’s what the movie is all about.”

T2 Trainspotting is rated 18A.