Syrians in Hamilton react to attacks

Since December 2015, more than 1600 government assisted refugees have made Hamilton their home. Almost 90% of them are from Syria and have strong opinions over the events unfolding in the Middle East.

Enise Abdelhalik and her family fled from country to country for five years before landing here, and finding a home. Even though she still speaks to family in Syria, she hides the ongoing atrocities from her children.

Other Syrian refugees spoke to us after Friday prayers at the Hamilton Mountain Mosque.

Mohamed has five children, 10 and under. His family was among the first wave of refugees to come to Hamilton a year ago. His kids still get terrified when they hear a plane overhead.

“It’s inhuman, we don’t treat animals this way.”

They say other countries need to wipe out dictator Bashar Al Assad’s air force.

“Every day there are bombs, chemicals every few months. It’s not the first time, so why now U.S. bombed one place? Just one? It’s not enough.”

Wesley Urban Ministries helps all the government sponsored refugees that come to Hamilton. There was concern that it would be a difficult transition after the one year of refugee support ended, but Wesley Urban Ministries says it’s been almost a seemless transition to Ontario Works or disability support which provides almost the same funding. Most refugees are still trying to find work. They say the language barrier is the biggest problem.