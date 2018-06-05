;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police are looking for a dangerous man who walked away from St. Joe’s on West 5th

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton police, st joseph's hospital, Syna Lorn, West 5th Avenue

Guy

 

Hamilton Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who they consider dangerous and a threat to public safety.

On Monday afternoon, 33-year-old, Syna Lorn walked away from the St. Joseph’s Hospital on West 5th avenue.

Lorn was last seen around 3:30pm-4:00pm and hospital staff reported him missing shortly after that when he did not return.

According to police, Syna Lorn has been servining time at the hospital for several violent offences.

He is described as Asian, 5’8, 236 lbs, dark brown hair and shaved.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police.   Hamilton Police is asking people not to approach Lorn, but should call 911 immediately.



LATEST STORIES

Designer Kate Spade dead at 55

The backyard of your dreams

Hypnotizin'

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php