Hamilton police are looking for a dangerous man who walked away from St. Joe’s on West 5th

Hamilton Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who they consider dangerous and a threat to public safety.

On Monday afternoon, 33-year-old, Syna Lorn walked away from the St. Joseph’s Hospital on West 5th avenue.

Lorn was last seen around 3:30pm-4:00pm and hospital staff reported him missing shortly after that when he did not return.

According to police, Syna Lorn has been servining time at the hospital for several violent offences.

He is described as Asian, 5’8, 236 lbs, dark brown hair and shaved.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police. Hamilton Police is asking people not to approach Lorn, but should call 911 immediately.