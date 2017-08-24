Swissport union members reject new offer

Swissport ground crew employees will remain on the picket lines at Pearson International Airport after rejecting a new contract offer.

The union representing around 700 baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, and other crew employed by Swissport turned down the proposal by a 98 percent margin.

Union representative, Christopher Monette, says the second offer was almost identical to the first and “all they did was change a few details.”

Swissport services some 30 airlines at Pearson including Air Transat, Sunwing, Air France and British Airways.

The strike has been ongoing since July 27 when workers walked out after rejecting an initial contract offer from Swissport.