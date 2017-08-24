Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Swissport union members reject new offer

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: Christopher Monette, pearson international, Swissport, union members

pearson 2

Swissport ground crew employees will remain on the picket lines at Pearson International Airport after rejecting a new contract offer.

The union representing around 700 baggage handlers, cabin cleaners, and other crew employed by Swissport turned down the proposal by a 98 percent margin.

Union representative, Christopher Monette, says the second offer was almost identical to the first and “all they did was change a few details.”

Swissport services some 30 airlines at Pearson including Air Transat, Sunwing, Air France and British Airways.

The strike has been ongoing since July 27 when workers walked out after rejecting an initial contract offer from Swissport.


LATEST STORIES

Bathroom trends

Fashion trends

School anxiety

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php