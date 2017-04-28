Swinging face to face

2016 Business Excellence Awards
A new baby swing was unveiled at a Crystal Beach park this month and it’s the only one if its kind in Ontario

It’s called the Expression Swing because a parent can see the expressions on a child’s face when they’re on it. It allows parents to swing with their kids, directly facing one another while rocking back and forth.

Over the course of a year and a half the Crystal Beach firefighters association held a number of fundraisers and managed to raise $5 500, which was needed to not only build it, but ship it here from the U.S.

There are only a handful of them in Canada and they were made available to the public about two years ago.

The swing is the newest addition to the Waterfront park which opened back in 2009 and funded by same group.


