Swimming across Lake Erie for a good cause

Four Niagara kids are taking on a big challenge for a good cause. The children between the ages of 11 and 14 will be swimming across Lake Erie raising money for a local charity.

The charity of their choice is the Red Roof retreat in Niagara-on-the-lake. The organisation gives families who have children with disabilities a break. The money the swimmers raised will help reduce costs for those families and programming at the retreat.

Today the swimmers got into the icy waters of Lake Erie to train for the big event. On Saturday they will be boating to Sturgeon Point New York and swimming 20 kilometres to Crystal Beach in Fort Erie. They’ll be taking turns in the water. In total each will swim 5 kilometres.

Today Lake Erie was a frigid 10 degrees Celsius. The swimmers have been training since December and they’ve been taking cold showers for months and unless there is a major storm on Saturday, the kids will fight through the cold water and waves to finish what they started.