2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Swimming across Lake Erie for a good cause

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: charity, lake erie, niagara, Red Roof retreat, swimming


Four Niagara kids are taking on a big challenge for a good cause. The children between the ages of 11 and 14 will be swimming across Lake Erie raising money for a local charity.

The charity of their choice is the Red Roof retreat in Niagara-on-the-lake. The organisation gives families who have children with disabilities a break. The money the swimmers raised will help reduce costs for those families and programming at the retreat.

Today the swimmers got into the icy waters of Lake Erie to train for the big event. On Saturday they will be boating to Sturgeon Point New York and swimming 20 kilometres to Crystal Beach in Fort Erie. They’ll be taking turns in the water. In total each will swim 5 kilometres.

Today Lake Erie was a frigid 10 degrees Celsius. The swimmers have been training since December and they’ve been taking cold showers for months and unless there is a major storm on Saturday, the kids will fight through the cold water and waves to finish what they started.


LATEST STORIES

Terror Attack in Spain

Swimming across Lake Erie for a good cause

Many millennials worry they won't be able to afford a home

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php