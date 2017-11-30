Sweet Virginia is a dark thriller directed by Jamie M. Dagg (River). The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and stars Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott, Imogen Poots, Rosemarie DeWitt, Odessa Young, and Jared Abrahamson.

A former rodeo star, with a small time life, unknowingly starts a rapport with a young man who is responsible for the violence that has suddenly gripped his small town. Every character from his loved ones to his business patrons, plays a part in the unravelling of this community. Our aged hero must face his relationships of past and present to come up against this unpredictable predator.

“Sweet Virginia is a film about morally ambiguous people confronting life, love and death,” explains Dagg. “It’s about resilience; about people who are struggling to escape their past. Having grown up in a small community in northern Canada, I’ve witnessed firsthand the frustration that people endure when they feel like they’ve been left behind. Many of the characters in Sweet Virginia mirror people I know from my hometown. In fact, it’s my intimate familiarity with these characters that drew me to the China Brother’s script in the first place.”

Sweet Virginia is rated 18A.