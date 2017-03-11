Sweet treats at Crawford Lake

Well, who doesn’t love a sweet treat? Visitors to Crawford Lake Conservation area got a chance to see how maple syrup was made the traditional way.

All bundled up and with the fire smoldering, parents and children listened to stories about how maple syrup was discovered and used by first nations people. Demonstrations taking place throughout the March break celebrates the history of the sweet syrup and its role in our heritage. Children getting an opportunity to get their hands in by making traditional cornbread.

According to interpreter Lacey Noyes the best part for her is the audience is getting a chance to sample traditionally made cornbread drizzled with maple syrup.