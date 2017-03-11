2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Sweet treats at Crawford Lake

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Crawford Lake, maple syrup, march break

Well, who doesn’t love a sweet treat? Visitors to Crawford Lake Conservation area got a chance to see how maple syrup was made the traditional way.
All bundled up and with the fire smoldering, parents and children listened to stories about how maple syrup was discovered and used by first nations people. Demonstrations taking place throughout the March break celebrates the history of the sweet syrup and its role in our heritage. Children getting an opportunity to get their hands in by making traditional cornbread.
According to interpreter Lacey Noyes the best part for her is the audience is getting a chance to sample traditionally made cornbread drizzled with maple syrup.


LATEST STORIES

March Break at the Hamilton Children's Museum!

Sweet treats at Crawford Lake

Peel Police seized several firearms from Brampton man

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php