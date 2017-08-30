Suspicious fire at Hamilton home

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at 107 Gertrude St. in Hamilton

Just after 11:00 p.m. last night firefighters were called to the house and shortly after arriving upgraded the blaze to a multiple alarm fire.

According to Steve McArthur of Hamilton Fire the multiple alarm, “brings in more fire crews to help out and extinguish the fire.”

The extra crews were called as there were fears the confined spaces between neighbouring houses could make it more difficult to douse the flames.

The fire is believed to have begun outside and caused $130, 000 in damage.

There were no injuries as no one was home at the time.

The police investigation is ongoing and the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in as well.