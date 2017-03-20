Suspicious death closes off Stoney Creek elementary school

A Stoney Creek elementary school is in the middle of an investigation surrounding a sudden death.

Hamilton Police said a man was found right out front of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School, on Highway 8 near Green Road and King Street East, on Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. Detectives and the Hamilton Police Forensics Unit continue to investigate.

Police said the school board has been notified. The school is closed off for the rest of the day and will likely be guarded overnight.

Police have not confirmed if the death is suspicious.