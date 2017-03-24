Suspects wanted in Brantford credit card fraud

Brantford police are hoping the public can help identify a man and woman accused of making a dozen purchases with at least eight stolen credit card numbers.

The owner of a local convenience store on Dalhousie St. in Brantford called police after finding out that a number of purchases paid by credit card at the store were deemed fraudulent.

Investigators discovered that over the span of one week twelve transactions ranging from $300 and $900 were made by two people using stolen credit card information.

Police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspects to contact Detective Trevor Branscombe of the Brantford Fraud Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2261.