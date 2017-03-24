Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Suspects wanted in Brantford credit card fraud

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: brantford, credit card, fraud, police, skimming

Brantforddraud1

Brantford police are hoping the public can help identify a man and woman accused of making a dozen purchases with at least eight stolen credit card numbers.

The owner of a local convenience store on Dalhousie St. in Brantford called police after finding out that a number of purchases paid by credit card at the store were deemed fraudulent.

Investigators discovered that over the span of one week twelve transactions ranging from $300 and $900 were made by two people using stolen credit card information.

Police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspects to contact Detective Trevor Branscombe of the Brantford Fraud Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2261.

Brantfordfraud2


LATEST STORIES

Suspects wanted in Brantford credit card fraud

Best Wishes for March 24th-26th

Hillyard Rim Lions

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php