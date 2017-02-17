2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Suspects use stolen credit cards at Hamilton convenience store

Posted:
Category: Uncategorized
Tags: burlington, halton, hamilton, police, theft

creditcardtheft

Halton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman wanted for breaking into a vehicle last month.

Police say a pickup truck on Edgemore Ave. in Burlington was broken into during the overnight hours of Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. The thieves rummaged through the glovebox and stole the owners wallet, a Dewalt bag with power tools and a Tom Tom GPS.

On January 22, two people used the stolen credit cards at a Canadian Tire store and Anytime convenience near Main St. and Victoria Ave. in Hamilton.

creditcard2

The male suspect is described as white, 25-35 years old, and was last seen on camera wearing a New York baseball cap, and a hooded sweatshirt with a design on the front. He was carrying a blue Nike back pack. The female suspect was wearing a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap, striped shirt and is described as white, 25-35 years old, and average height.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked by police to contact Detective Constable Mark Urie at 905-825-4747 ext. 2338.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php