Suspects use stolen credit cards at Hamilton convenience store

Halton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman wanted for breaking into a vehicle last month.

Police say a pickup truck on Edgemore Ave. in Burlington was broken into during the overnight hours of Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. The thieves rummaged through the glovebox and stole the owners wallet, a Dewalt bag with power tools and a Tom Tom GPS.

On January 22, two people used the stolen credit cards at a Canadian Tire store and Anytime convenience near Main St. and Victoria Ave. in Hamilton.

The male suspect is described as white, 25-35 years old, and was last seen on camera wearing a New York baseball cap, and a hooded sweatshirt with a design on the front. He was carrying a blue Nike back pack. The female suspect was wearing a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap, striped shirt and is described as white, 25-35 years old, and average height.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked by police to contact Detective Constable Mark Urie at 905-825-4747 ext. 2338.