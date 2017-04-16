Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Suspects named in Halton guns, drugs and dogs arrests

Halton Police have released an update on an investigation that resulted in several guns, 16 dogs and a large amount of drugs being seized from an Oakville home on Friday.

Police released the above image of the items they found including a rifle, two revolvers and about $60,000 worth of drugs. With the help of the SPCA they rescued 16 dogs.

Twenty-four-year-old Danish Butt from Milton, 23-year-old Gurpreet Singh, also from milton, and a 17-year-old from Mississauga were arrested and charged with numerous weapons and drug offences.

They are being held for a bail hearing in Hamilton.


