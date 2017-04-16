Suspects named in Halton guns, drugs and dogs arrests

Halton Police have released an update on an investigation that resulted in several guns, 16 dogs and a large amount of drugs being seized from an Oakville home on Friday.

Police released the above image of the items they found including a rifle, two revolvers and about $60,000 worth of drugs. With the help of the SPCA they rescued 16 dogs.

Twenty-four-year-old Danish Butt from Milton, 23-year-old Gurpreet Singh, also from milton, and a 17-year-old from Mississauga were arrested and charged with numerous weapons and drug offences.

They are being held for a bail hearing in Hamilton.