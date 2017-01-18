Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Suspects in ‘distraction theft’ caught on camera

Peel police have released images of two suspect wanted in a “high value” jewellery theft in Mississauga.

Police say two men walked into a jewellery store in the area of Lorne Park Rd. and Albertson Crescent around 1:40 p.m. on December 10.

The suspects pretended to be shopping and asked the staff members numerous questions regarding purchases.

Investigators say while one suspect was distracting an employee, the other suspect stole several pieces of expensive jewellery.

The suspects were captured on surveillance footage and are described as white men with heavy Eastern European accents.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Peel police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133.


