Suspects in Burlington break-in believed to be in Canada under fake names

Halton police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men involved in a break-in at a home in Burlington.

In a release, police say a woman went to a home on Desmond Drive in Burlington on November 16. The woman repeatedly rang the doorbell but the homeowner didn’t answer because she didn’t recognize her. The woman left but shortly after two men went to the backyard of the property. The homeowner called 9-1-1 while the two men broke into the house. They left when they realized the homeowner was there. Police responded and found a car with three people inside which quickly left the area, escaping police.



Photo: Halton Police

Police are searching for a suspect with the name Ricardo Martinez-Gonzalez, 26



Photo: Halton Police

Police are searching for a suspect with the name Douglas Diaz, 34



Shortly after, the same car was in a crash at 1284 guelph line but the occupants fled the area, again escaping police. Officers say they were able to catch the female who was identified as 23-year-old Jasmin Velazquez-Macedo. She had a Mexican passport when she was arrested. Further investigation by Halton Police, Canada Border Services Agency and Interpol found that the woman arrived in Canada in October 2016. She is actually Columbian, 21-years-of-age and her name is Luisa Fernanda Giral Fandino.

At the time she was arrested, she had the passport of one of the men who fled. A warrant is out for 26-year-old Ricardo Martinez-Gonzalez. The other man wanted is 34-year-old Douglas Diaz, according to the police statement.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the two men who they believe may be travelling in Canada under fictitious names.

If you have any information call Det. Ellie Bale at 905-825-4747 ext. 2312 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).