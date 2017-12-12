Suspected impaired driver flees after striking Halton police car

Halton police are looking for the driver of a dark blue Volvo after a Halton police cruiser was struck on Highway 403.

A police cruiser was stopped on the shoulder of the highway with its emergency lights activated around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The officer was in the process of arresting a suspected impaired driver when a vehicle collided with the driver’s side of the cruiser.

No one was injured during the collision. Police believe the driver of the vehicle was also impaired.

“The vehicle slowed almost to a stop, then fled the location. The suspect vehicle was also damaged,” said Halton police in a news release. “From the evidence gathered at the scene, the fleeing vehicle has been identified as a 2016 – 2017 Volvo XC 60 or XC 90 SUV dark blue in colour.”

Police are asking anyone with information about a vehicle matching that description with damage to the passenger side to contact the Halton Regional Police Service.

Local Volvo dealership and auto body repair shops are also being asked to contact police for anyone bringing in a vehicle for damage to the passenger side.