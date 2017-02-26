Suspected fentanyl deadly overdose

A Hamilton man is dead after a drug overdose this morning at an apartment on Barton street. Hamilton police and the coroner’s office are now investigating whether the drugs the man and his friends took could have been the potent opioid Fentanyl.

This morning in the early hours three men in an apartment building on Barton street at Lincoln were doing drugs, which police say the men believed was Cocaine. At 4:30 in the morning, police were called, and found a 50 year old man inside, dead after an apparent overdose.

Hamilton police do not know what substance the men were taking and they are investigating whether the potent opioid Fentanyl could have been involved. Dr. Irwin Borowski at the methadone clinic on barton street says he wouldn’t be surprised if it was indeed Fentanyl.

Borowski says he has many patients who are addicted to Fentanyl, some that aren’t even old enough to vote or buy beer have already been addicted to this drug that is 100 times more powerful than Morphine for years. Borowski says this powerful, deadly drug is quickly becoming wide spread in Hamilton.

The two other men were in their 30’s and were taken to hospital Saturday morning. They are expected to survive. Just a few nights ago a 24 year old man was also taken to hospital from a suspected Fentanyl overdose. Police say calls like this one are not unusual, they say they get about ten a night in the city’s downtown core alone.