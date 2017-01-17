Suspected carfentanil seized in St. Catharines

A 34-year-old St. Catharines man is in custody following a seizure of suspected carfentanil by police.

Investigators say they found a bag of powder believed to be roughly $3,300 worth of carfentanil when they arrested a man at a St. Catharines hotel yesterday.

Jeffrey Thompson has been charged and is scheduled to appear in court later today.

A sample of the powder was sent to Health Canada to confirm its potency.

Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and is commonly used to tranquilize elephants.