Suspect sought after theft of Rolex watch

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of stealing a Rolex watch from Limeridge mall.

Police say the suspect went to the Ashley Jewelers just before 2 p.m. on July 15 and told staff he wanted to purchase an all platinum high-end watch. The store staff retrieved the Rolex Daytona watch from a safe and allowed the man to try it on. He then immediately fled the store.

The Rolex Daytona is worth $86,000, and it is believed that the suspect knew the store had it in stock.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police.


