Suspect sought in stolen vehicle investigation

Niagara Regional Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who is wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Emergency crews were called to Lakeside Park on Main St. in St. Catharines around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Police were told that a man got into a Toyota Camry that was left running and began to drive away.

The owner of the Camry confronted the man as he was trying to steal the car, and was subsequently injured. The car then side-swiped another vehicle as it fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries and was later released.

The car has not been found but police say it has been seen in Niagara Falls and Welland. It is a grey 2012 Toyota Camry with license plate number CCZT 723.

Police released video on Wednesday of a suspect they are trying to identify and are asking anyone with information relating to the theft of vehicle or the identity of the suspect to contact Niagara police at 905-688-4111 ext. 4286.