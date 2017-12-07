Suspect sought in Halton theft and fraud investigation

A suspect wanted in a theft and fraud investigation has been captured on surveillance video and police are hoping the public can help identify him.

Investigators say sometime during the early morning hours of Oct. 25, several items, including a debit card, were stolen from a vehicle near Dundas St. and Eighth Line in Oakville.

The debit card was later used at several gas stations in Mississauga.

Police are looking for a white male, between 20 and 30 years old, with light brown-blonde hair. He was wearing a dark coat and has a distinguishable tattoos across his fingers on his left hand.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Constable Mark Bingham at 905-825-4747, ext. 2216.

Halton police are reminding residents of the following tips: