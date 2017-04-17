Suspect identified in Toronto church fire

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
MarcPorlier

Toronto police have released images of a wanted man after someone threw a firebomb into a window of a church.

Police were called to St. John the Evangelist Church on George St. around 8 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a fire.

The parish priest found the church filled with smoke when he arrived in the early morning. No one was injured but the church was forced to cancel Easter Service.

Investigators believe the fire was set deliberately and have identified the suspect as 43-year-old Marc Porlier of no fixed address.


