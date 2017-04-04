Suspect in Hamilton bank robbery also wanted by Toronto police

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
A suspect who allegedly robbed a bank in Hamilton is now wanted by Toronto police for three other bank robberies.

Police say a man held up three Toronto banks between Feb. 4 and Feb. 13. In all three incidents, he waited in line at the bank and then produced a note to the teller indicating he was armed with a handgun, and demanded money.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for robbing the Bank of Montreal on Queenston Rd. in Hamilton on January 30. Police say the man was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash before exiting the bank.

The suspect is described as 35 to 45 years old, roughly six-foot-two, with a thin moustache. Police say he wore a baseball cap with different sports logos during each robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-2991 or Toronto police at 416-808-7350.

