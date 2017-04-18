Suspect in Cleveland Facebook killing shoots himself after police chase

The man who was suspected of killing an Ohio man and posting the video on Facebook is dead, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police tweeted that Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning by officers in Erie County.

Officials say police attempted to pull him over and after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.

Stephens was wanted by Cleveland police on an aggravated murder charge in the death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.