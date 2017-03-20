2016 Business Excellence Awards
Suspect in Burlington murder-suicide dies in hospital

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, chiropractic, clinic, double shooting, Mejilla, murder-suicide

DavidWilliamson

Halton police say the suspect in last week’s murder-suicide at a Burlington chiropractic clinic has died.

David Williamson, 44, died in hospital of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just days after he allegedly shot and killed 50-year-old Dr. Fred Mejilla.

Williamson’s wife, Shawna, worked as a receptionist at Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic in Burlington, where police were called on Thursday for reports of a double shooting.

Witnesses told CHCH News Shawna Williamson was at the clinic at the time of the shooting.

Halton police issued a release on Friday saying Mejilla had passed away in hospital from gunshot wounds. He leaves behind five children.


