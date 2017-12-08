Suspect arrested in the homicide of Yosif Al-Hasnawi

19 year old Dale Burningsky King has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi. King was apprehended in a home in Hagersville. The owner of the home, a 55 year old woman, who police say is a family member was also arrested and charges are pending for accessory after the fact of murder.

“They didn’t participate in any kind of take down. Mr. King and the woman were very compliant with police.”

Police say he had help and more arrests could be on the way.

Al-Hasnawi stepped out of the Al-Moustafa Islamic centre after a religious celebration on Saturday. Police say he saw two men harrassing an elderly man and stepped in to help. Police believe he was then shot by King and James Matheson who was arrested eariler this week as an accessory. But witnesses have been critical about how police and paramedics treated Al-Hasnawi at the scene.

The paramedics who responded are currently under investigation but police have now revealed how long it took first responders to get Al-Hasnawi to the hospital. Officers arrived at the scene at 8:58 pm and the ambulance arrived at 9:01. Al-Hasnawi was brought to the hospital at 9:39. 38 minutes later.

Hamilton police would not comment on the investigation, but say they do not believe there was any police misconduct. They also said that upon arrival the officer helped Al-Hasnawi to a recovery position but once paramedics arrived, the victim became their responsibility.