Suspect in deadly Florida airport shooting pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing five people and injuring six others at a Florida airport this month has pleaded not guilty.

Esteban Santiago, 26, appeared in a Fort Lauderdale court yesterday wearing shackles and a red jail jumpsuit.

The FBI allege the 26-year-old former Iraq war veteran flew from Alaska to Florida on January 6 with a handgun in his checked luggage. They say Santiago loaded the gun in the bathroom before opening fire in the baggage claim area.

He is facing 22 charges including causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, causing death during a crime of violence and using a firearm during a crime of violence.