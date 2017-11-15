Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Surgeons complete Canadian first, repair spina bifida in fetus

A group of Surgeons from two Toronto hospitals have completed a Canadian first.

The team, led by Mount Sinai’s Doctor Greg Ryan and Doctor James Drake of Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, repaired a form of spina bifida in a fetus at 25 weeks gestation.

The surgery was done in June at Mount Sinai hospital, and the baby girl was born is August at 36 weeks.

The baby’s mother, Romeila Son, recovered very well from the surgery and the girl, whose name is Eiko, has needed no further intervention.

While pregnant, Son found out her unborn baby was diagnosed with a damaged spinal cord and nervous system.

Between 15 and 30 percent of babies born with it don’t live to adulthood.

Today, Eiko’s brain is stable, she has full range of motion and is eating well.


