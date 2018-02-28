Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Supervised injections site in St. Catharines

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: fentanyl, injection site, needles, opioids, overdose, Positive Living Niagara, st catharines


St. Catharines council has unanimously passed a motion in support of a temporary supervised injection site. We spoke to one Beamsville mother whose son died of a fentanyl overdose and says this move is a small victory in the war against opioids.

28-year-old Scott Tantradini died of a fentanyl overdose. He had 4 times the anaesthetic dose of fentanyl in his system. Following his death, his mother Sandi turned to advocacy and has been fighting to get a supervised injection site in Niagara. On Monday her dream got a step closer to reality. St. Catharines council gave the green light for a pilot program in the city to help combat the growing crisis.

Positive Living Niagara, which already runs a needle exchange program on Queenston street would host the site. If the application for the site is approved by the province, it could be up and running in as soon as 3 months.

In 2016 Niagara paramedics responded to 155 suspected opioid overdoses in the region, the following year that number soared to 520.

For more information on overdose prevention, visit: niagararegion.ca



LATEST STORIES

Halton police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Supervised injections site in St. Catharines

Hamilton city councillor has a million-dollar idea to fix the city's pothole problem

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php