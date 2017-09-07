Supercrawl road closures

Watch CHCH Live
Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: arts, celebration, food, james street north, music, road closures, supercrawl, york boulevard

Some road closures will go into effect today ahead of this weekend’s Supercrawl.

The celebration of the arts, music and food will close these streets from September 7 to 11:

• James Street North, between King and Strachan, from 1:00 a.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday, September 11.

• York Boulevard, between Bay and Hughson, from 1:00 a.m. Friday, September 8 to 1:00 a.m. Monday, September 11.

The City of Hamilton thanks residents for their cooperation and patience during this closure.

https://www.hamilton.ca/sites/default/files/media/browser/2017-08-31/road-closure-map-lock-super-crawl.png

 


