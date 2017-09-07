Supercrawl road closures

Some road closures will go into effect today ahead of this weekend’s Supercrawl.

The celebration of the arts, music and food will close these streets from September 7 to 11:

• James Street North, between King and Strachan, from 1:00 a.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday, September 11.

• York Boulevard, between Bay and Hughson, from 1:00 a.m. Friday, September 8 to 1:00 a.m. Monday, September 11.

The City of Hamilton thanks residents for their cooperation and patience during this closure.

https://www.hamilton.ca/sites/default/files/media/browser/2017-08-31/road-closure-map-lock-super-crawl.png