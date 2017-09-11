Supercrawl ends on high note for the future

It is the final day of the city’s mega street festival Supercrawl.

Last night, a performance by Circus Orange wowed crowds with its pyrotechnics with special effects, stunts and rigging that filled the street.

Today, the massive festival that started in 2009 with only 3,000 people will wrap up.

Organizer Tim Potocic says the growth will be leading to more expansion.

“The festival continues to go in the direction we want it to go,” Potocic said. “We’ll probably need a little more geography next year to keep the crowds thinned out a tiny bit.”

In addition to the potential growth, Potocic says he hopes to add side street activations in the future.