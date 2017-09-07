Ch-Ching! Rewards

Supercrawl 2017

Posted:
Category: Out and About
Tags: Architect Hair Design, art, Blackbird Studios, dr disc, fashion, food, hamilton, james street north, Kerry Wade, Kyle McPhail, Lynn BeBee, mark furukawa, music, Paul Vasliak, Pete Mokrycke, Redchurch, Stuart Wheldon, supercrawl, tim bolen


Big weekend in Hamilton this weekend as the 9th annual Supercrawl is taking place starting tomorrow. Supercrawl takes over James St North with an explosion of art, food and music, and today Tim Bolen highlighted a few different spots that will be taking part.

Follow on Instagram & Facebook


LATEST STORIES

Funnel cloud watch for Hamilton

Woman arrested for series of break and enter incidents in Hamilton

Best Wishes September 7th

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php