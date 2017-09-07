Supercrawl 2017

Posted:
Category:
Out and About
Tags: Architect Hair Design, art, Blackbird Studios, dr disc, fashion, food, hamilton, james street north, Kerry Wade, Kyle McPhail, Lynn BeBee, mark furukawa, music, Paul Vasliak, Pete Mokrycke, Redchurch, Stuart Wheldon, supercrawl, tim bolen
Big weekend in Hamilton this weekend as the 9th annual Supercrawl is taking place starting tomorrow. Supercrawl takes over James St North with an explosion of art, food and music, and today Tim Bolen highlighted a few different spots that will be taking part.
