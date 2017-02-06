Super Bowl Trailer Recap

While football fans were likely pleased with the historic game they watched on the field, movie fans might be a little disappointed with the trailer offerings during this year’s Super Bowl. Many were hoping to get a first teaser from this year’s upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, or at least something for a film that hasn’t released any footage. Instead every spot that aired was for previously announced movies.

In the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer it’s confirmed that, along with the newly introduced character Mantis, both Yondu and Nebula are officially part of the team. That’s not to say that they’ve all buried the hatchet for good though.

Logan paired some violent new clips with a haunting rendition of Amazing Grace, which is funny since Old Man Logan slaying a bunch of bad guys is anything but graceful.

Some of these action set pieces look as ridiculous as the title The Fate of the Furious sounds. I mean submarines? Really?

Even though the last few Pirates movies haven’t been critically successful, they still make a ton of money and they always have some pretty cool action sequences. From the footage revealed so far it looks like Javier Bardem is going to steal the show this time around. And you can almost guarantee that his watery hair effects are going to win a visual effects Oscar next February.

The new John Wick: Chapter 2 spot pokes some fun at Fifty Shades Darker, both of which are getting released this weekend.

Betrayal seems to be a theme in this year’s blockbusters. Just like in The Fate of the Furious, it looks like a franchise hero is going to be going up against his former allies. Maybe Bumblebee can give Optimus a run for his money.

With Ghost in the Shell, new Blade Runner and Alien films, and original projects like Life, it’s going to be a good year for science fiction fans.

There were two different spots for the upcoming A Cure for Wellness. The first was a standard preview…

…while the second disguised itself as a fake medication commercial that goes off the rails.

The TV spot for Life directed viewers to a website to watch this full length trailer that really plays up the Ryan Reynolds comedy factor before the alien horror kicks in.

The only comedy getting in on the Super Bowl action this year was Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron’s excuse for being shirtless, Baywatch which won’t be hitting theatres until the end of May.