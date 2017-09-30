Super NES Classic

90’s nostalgia had people lining up for hours Friday morning, all to get their hands on Nintendo’s SNES Classic, a miniaturized version of the 1990’s console.

There are 21 games pre-installed on the console with favourites like Donkey Kong Country and The Legend of Zelda and unreleased until now, Star Fox 2.

Stores across Ontario are already selling out. Consoles are now being sold online for quadruple the suggested retail price and Nintendo hasn’t been clear on when more will be made available.