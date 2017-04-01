Ontario’s “Sunshine list” of public sector employees who earn $100 000 a year or more has been released and the list has grown by 7% this year.

Jeffery Lyash, the President and CEO of Ontario Power Generation tops the Sunshine list raking in nearly $1,156,000.

Dr. Kevin Smith, the CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Care in Hamilton placed 13th with a salary of $660 000.

Hamilton police chief Eric Girt made the cut earning more then $236 000.

Dr. Thomas Stewart, the chief of staff at Niagara Health Care was the highest paid in Niagara pulling in nearly $422 000.

In Halton it was Denise Hardenne of Halton Health Care earning nearly $468 000.

In total 123, 572 people made more than $100 000 on the Governments dime last year and that’s just the salary.

Kathleen Wynne earned just under $209 000. Salaries for the Premier, Cabinet Ministers and all MPPS have been frozen since 2009.