Sundowners is a Canadian comedy written and directed by Pavan Moondi (Diamond Tongues). The film premiered at the Nashville Film Festival in April and has been selected as the closing night film of Toronto’s Open Roof Festival on August 29. The cast includes Phil Hanley, Luke Lalonde, Tim Heidecker, Nick Thorburn, Nick Flanagan, Cara Gee, Jackie Pirico, and David John Phillips.

Filming weddings is a thankless job, so when Alex gets the chance to shoot a destination wedding in Mexico and bring his own photographer, he doesn’t think twice about bringing his best friend Justin (despite his complete lack of experience). The duo see the wedding gig as an opportunity to escape their sheltered lives – but with their boss playing fast and loose with the details, they’ll be lucky to even find it.

Lalonde, who is best known as the lead singer of Born Ruffians, was excited to try out his acting chops. “Well I was really itching to try something like this. I liked the idea of the project, the cast that Pavan had put together when he approached me, and the general vibe I sensed from people involved behind the scenes. I was ready to take a leap into something different personally and creatively. It ended up being one of the best and most fun experiences of my life.”

Sundowners is rated 14A.