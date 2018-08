Angela Aiello of the iYellow Wine Club was here today discussing white wine cocktails.

Recipes

Grüntini with SipSmith Gin

1 OZ Gruner Veltiner 2017

2 OZ SipSmith Gin

dash of lemon

White Wine Margarita with Sauza Gold

Bottle of Gruner Veltliner

Lime juice (5 limes)

Lemon juice (3 lemons)

Half a bottle of Sauza Gold Tequila

Agave Syrup to sweeten

Garnish: Salted rim & Lime Wedge