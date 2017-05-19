2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Summer fun

Posted:
Category: Lifestyle & Entertainment, Parenting & Family
Tags: bob cowan, Reyne Rice, summer, toys

Summer is almost here and toy trend expert Reyne Rice previewed some of the hottest toys of the season.


LATEST STORIES

Cyclist, 68, suffers serious injury after collision with HSR bus

CHCH Music Friday: Just Heart

Over $1000 worth of product stolen from Love Shop, duo charged

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php