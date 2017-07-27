Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Mississauga firefighters are hoping to ignite a spark of passion for their profession among teenage girls.

This is not a standard summer camp, here girls will not be starting fires, they will be putting them out.

Captain Shelli Varela, the first female firefighter in Mississauga helps run the camp.

She joined the Mississauga Fire Department in 1994 and became captain in 2008.

Girls from ages nine to thirteen sign up for Rockford Fire Department’s first ever all girls youth fire camp.

During their training, the girls will have be outfitted in standard firefighting gear. It weighs around 30 pounds, and they will also be wearing an air tank, which weighs an additional 45 pounds, all while performing a series of firefighting drills.


Summer Firefighter Camp for Girls

