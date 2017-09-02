Ch-Ching! Rewards

Summer by the numbers

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: environment canada, Ribfest, summer, weather


While summer doesn’t officially end until September 22nd, many are calling this summer short, cold and wet. Leaving some to wonder if the summer was over before it even began.

While it may have felt exceptionally wet, Environment Canada says the rain fall in the GTHA was only slightly higher than average. July was the wettest month with 10 more millemeters of rain than normal.

Environment Canada also says this summer was only a bit cooler than last year and mainly in August where the average temperature dropped 4 degrees. We also experienced more cloud coverage than normal and never got any sustained heat waves.

But don’t worry there’s still lots of fun to be had, you can come squeeze out the last days of summer at Burlington’s Ribfest.


LATEST STORIES

Fan Expo Canada

Summer by the numbers

Back to school

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php