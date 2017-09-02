Summer by the numbers

While summer doesn’t officially end until September 22nd, many are calling this summer short, cold and wet. Leaving some to wonder if the summer was over before it even began.

While it may have felt exceptionally wet, Environment Canada says the rain fall in the GTHA was only slightly higher than average. July was the wettest month with 10 more millemeters of rain than normal.

Environment Canada also says this summer was only a bit cooler than last year and mainly in August where the average temperature dropped 4 degrees. We also experienced more cloud coverage than normal and never got any sustained heat waves.

But don’t worry there’s still lots of fun to be had, you can come squeeze out the last days of summer at Burlington’s Ribfest.