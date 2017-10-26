Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Suburbicon

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: 50s, coen brothers, george clooney, julianne moore, matt damon, movies, noah jupe, oscar issac, suburbicon, tiff, trailers, venice film festival


Written by Joel and Ethan Coen, Suburbicon is a crime drama directed by George Clooney (The Monuments Men). It premiered at the Venice Film Festival and screened at TIFF this September. The film stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe, and Oscar Isaac.

Suburbicon is a picture-perfect 1950s suburb where the best and worst of humanity is reflected through the deeds of ordinary people. But when a home break-in turns deadly, a family must turn to blackmail, revenge, and betrayal in order to survive.

The final script is a mash up of an old Coen’s script and a project Clooney and his production partner Grant Heslov were working on, centered on the suburban community of Levittown, Pennsylvania and the story of the first African-American family to live there. “[Their script] was a comedy/thriller with similar themes to Fargo and Burn After Reading: hapless characters making really bad decisions,” explains Heslov. “We thought we’d like to make something a little less funny and a lot angrier. It seems like a good time for a film that feels angry. At that point George had the idea to take the existing Suburbicon script and setting it in Levittown during the week the Meyer’s moved in.”

Suburbicon is rated 14A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Jigsaw Jigsaw
Thank You For Your Service Thank You For Your Service

css.php