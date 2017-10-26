Written by Joel and Ethan Coen, Suburbicon is a crime drama directed by George Clooney (The Monuments Men). It premiered at the Venice Film Festival and screened at TIFF this September. The film stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe, and Oscar Isaac.

Suburbicon is a picture-perfect 1950s suburb where the best and worst of humanity is reflected through the deeds of ordinary people. But when a home break-in turns deadly, a family must turn to blackmail, revenge, and betrayal in order to survive.

The final script is a mash up of an old Coen’s script and a project Clooney and his production partner Grant Heslov were working on, centered on the suburban community of Levittown, Pennsylvania and the story of the first African-American family to live there. “[Their script] was a comedy/thriller with similar themes to Fargo and Burn After Reading: hapless characters making really bad decisions,” explains Heslov. “We thought we’d like to make something a little less funny and a lot angrier. It seems like a good time for a film that feels angry. At that point George had the idea to take the existing Suburbicon script and setting it in Levittown during the week the Meyer’s moved in.”

Suburbicon is rated 14A.