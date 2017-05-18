Stunting over Niagara Falls

It has been five years since daredevil Nik Wallenda walked over Niagara Falls on a high wire. Now his trapeze-artist wife is hoping to top that stunt.

Aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda plans to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over Niagara Falls.

The trapeze artist has dangled below helicopters before. Last year, she set a world record for the longest aerial stunt while flipping through a hoop over Atlantic city. Her latest stunt however will be on a global stage.

New York officials gave the death-defying stunt a thumbs up and have committed $35 000 to the spectacle. It will need the green light from the city of Niagara Falls, New York before it is official.

The Niagara Parks Commissioner says she was surprised to hear about the stunt because the commission was not consulted.

Mayor Jim Dodati says he spoke with Wallenda months before today’s news.

The city and the parks commission have an anti-stunting by-law, which was lifted when Nik Wallenda tightroped 550 metres in the air from the New York side of the Falls into Canada.

This stunt is being planned for June 15th, the same day Wallenda tightroped over the Falls.