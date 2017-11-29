Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Study recommends safe injection site in Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, mcmaster university, public health, Safe Injection Site

2017-07-17-needles

A new report recommends Hamilton would benefit from one or more supervised safe injection site, preferably within the downtown core.

The Supervised Injection Site Needs Assessment & Feasibility Study was done by Hamilton’s Public Health Services in partnership with McMaster University.

It suggests Hamilton should implement one integrated supervised injection site in the area flanked by Queen Street, Barton Street, Ferguson Ave and Main Street. It says additional sites should be also considered, including a mobile site that could serve areas outside the downtown core like the east end and Hamilton Mountain.

The objectives of supervised injection sites are to reduce the number of fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses; reduce the spread of infectious disease amongst people who inject drugs; connect people who inject drugs with health, social and treatment services; and create a safer community by reducing drug use in public places and discarded needles.

The study’s data was gathered through focus groups, key informant interviews and surveys. One hundred and six people participated in the surveys which took place from May 2017 to August 2017.

It found two thirds of people reported they have injected in public or semi-public area such as parks, alleyways or public washrooms. The survey also found 80 per cent of people who inject drugs would access a safe injection site.

In 2016, there were 43 opioid-related accidental deaths in Hamilton—four times higher than 2007.

The full report will be presented at the next Board of Health meeting on Dec. 4.


LATEST STORIES

Study recommends safe injection site in Hamilton

Holiday shopping in Downtown Dundas

Census finds Hamilton commute times grow

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php