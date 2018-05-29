;
Students return to class after Texas school shooting

Posted:       Last updated:
Students at Santa Fe High in Texas returned to classes Tuesday morning for the first time since May 18th, when a gunman killed eight students and two teachers there.

People stood outside the school holding signs that said “Santa Fe Strong” and “United We Stand.”

Enhanced security measures were added for those returning to class – there were no backpacks or large purses allowed, and everyone had to show some sort of ID.

Principal Rachel Blundell said students can speak with counselors, and there was a two-hour memorial assembly is planned.

The classrooms where the shooting occurred are blocked off.

17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder and remains in jail without bond.

 

 



