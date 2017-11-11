Students get an up-close look at the reality many soldiers faced

Throughout the week students at Waterdown High School have been remembering veterans in their own way. They’ve put in a lot of work to set up a museum right in their school, even building a WWI style trench.

“WWI, 10% of everyone who signed up would die, one third of those would be to conditions in the trench instead of enemy fire.”

The museum was open to the community throughout the week and will re-open next May, with new students learning the history.

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be taking place across the country tomorrow, including the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. CHCH will be broadcasting it live tomorrow from 10:30 to Noon.