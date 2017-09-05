Students experiencing school bus delays in Halton and Hamilton

Students going back to school today are already experiencing school bus delays.

According to Hamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation Services, services are running, however, there are several delays.

Oakville and Hamilton have a shortage of bus drivers. Students that qualify still get bussed, but many may not make it to school on time in the upcoming future.

The HWSTS is asking parents and caregivers to sign up for alerts with their local school bus network to get notifications when a bus is late.

There is no shortage of drivers in the Niagara Region.