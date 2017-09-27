Ch-Ching! Rewards

Student partying by-law

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: brock university, by-law, city council, landlords, st catharines, students


St. Catharines city council is looking to crack down on landlords for the behaviour of their student tenants after a video of a Brock University street party racked up thousands of views online.

Earlier this month around 400 students packed Winterberry blvd for a booze-fuelled homecoming party, with lots of chanting. St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says the city is looking to tackle the issue by putting the onus on the landlord.

“We’re putting it into a business frame work. So we’re going to have licensing, regular inspections and we’re going to limit the number of rooms you can have in a bungalow.”

It would also see landlords face significant fines for failing to comply but exact details of the by-law have yet to be worked out. Sendzik also hopes this will move students out of residential neighbourhoods and into the downtown core.

But some people are skeptical the by-law would have an impact. Italo Marandola, owner of Team Marandola Property Management says it will unfairly limit student’s living options and deter investors in that area.

Marandola says he’ll be voicing his concerns when the by-law is presented for public consideration in January.


