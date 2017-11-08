Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Student, 17, hit by vehicle near Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crime, hamilton, police, sir john a macdonald, student hit

student hit

A 17-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Hamilton.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on York Blvd. near Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School.

Hamilton police say the girl is a student at the school and was crossing the street when she was hit.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police have shut down a section of York Blvd. at Caroline St. North and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Hamilton police.


LATEST STORIES

Minamilist wardrobe

Staying healthy

Comforting foods

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php