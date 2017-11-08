Student, 17, hit by vehicle near Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School
A 17-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Hamilton.
It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on York Blvd. near Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School.
Hamilton police say the girl is a student at the school and was crossing the street when she was hit.
She was taken to hospital in critical condition.
A witness describes seeing the girl's shoes fly off after being hit by the car and thrown into the air. @CHCHTV pic.twitter.com/6BYNy41wr6
— Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) November 8, 2017
Police have shut down a section of York Blvd. at Caroline St. North and are asking motorists to avoid the area.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Hamilton police.
Hamilton Police investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle out front of Sir John A McDonald #HamOnt @CHCHNews @CHCHTV pic.twitter.com/FLqhCnP8oN
— Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) November 8, 2017
