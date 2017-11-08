Student, 17, hit by vehicle near Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School

A 17-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Hamilton.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on York Blvd. near Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School.

Hamilton police say the girl is a student at the school and was crossing the street when she was hit.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A witness describes seeing the girl's shoes fly off after being hit by the car and thrown into the air. @CHCHTV pic.twitter.com/6BYNy41wr6 — Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) November 8, 2017

Police have shut down a section of York Blvd. at Caroline St. North and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Hamilton police.